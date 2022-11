This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone!

It's been a while since our last patch, and we've been very busy! I'm thrilled to announce that update v1.20 for Railbound will launch on December 1st!

In this update you'll find all-new puzzles, gameplay improvements, accessibility features, and one cool new feature that we can't wait to share with you.

Look forward to playing through this update soon :)

Cheers,

- Luke