 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 16 November 2022

early access 1.32.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9951694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Back to back updates! This one is a bit smaller than usual because the main focus is to fix some issues that popped up with the previous update.

Highlights

  • Trinkets look much nicer now! Also, there are Mythic trinkets now! Mythic trinkets are a bit more powerful in general than rare trinkets. Some rare trinkets have been upgraded to mythic rarity.

  • The initial event is GONE! Now, at the start of each run, you get to choose among three random trinkets! Be sure to stack some luck offerings to try to make your starting trinkets rarer!

  • Shields now work as expected.

Balance changes

Trinkets

  • Topaz Gem

    • Chance of gaining 1 crystal whenever a critical strike is dealt: 25% -> 50%
    • The cap of 50 crystals per combat remains unchanged.

Changed files in this update

Tower Tactics: Liberation Content Depot 1709901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link