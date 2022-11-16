early access 1.32.0

Back to back updates! This one is a bit smaller than usual because the main focus is to fix some issues that popped up with the previous update.
Highlights
- Trinkets look much nicer now! Also, there are Mythic trinkets now! Mythic trinkets are a bit more powerful in general than rare trinkets. Some rare trinkets have been upgraded to mythic rarity.
The initial event is GONE! Now, at the start of each run, you get to choose among three random trinkets! Be sure to stack some luck offerings to try to make your starting trinkets rarer!
Shields now work as expected.
Balance changes
Trinkets
Topaz Gem
- Chance of gaining 1 crystal whenever a critical strike is dealt: 25% -> 50%
- The cap of 50 crystals per combat remains unchanged.
