Frozen Flame | Price Reveal

Greetings, Pilgrims!

This definitely is the right time to share with you some important information.

In this case, it will be a price and a time reveal for the official start of Early Access. Yes, you heard that right - today you will learn the amount you have to pay in order to dive into the deep world of Frozen Flame and the time you will be able to start playing it.

WHAT IS ABOUT THE OFFICIAL START OF EARLY ACCESS?

The Frozen Flame Early Access will be available starting tomorrow at 6 AM PT/ 9 AM ET/ 3 PM CET.

THE MOST ANTICIPATED ANSWER FOR EVERYONE!

The Frozen Flame Early Access will cost $29.99 (those who purchase a copy of the game in the first week of release will receive a 15% discount)

For more on Frozen Flame, follow the game on social media on the following channels.

Join other fans on Discord: https://discord.gg/wPPgehR

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/playfrozenflame

Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/playfrozenflame

Like our images and videos on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/playfrozenflame

Share your review on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/FrozenFlame