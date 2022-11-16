V8 Beta 8 now available

Share · View all patches · Build 9951565 · Last edited 16 November 2022 – 16:13:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new V8 beta version update release is available.

You can either switch your current Steam installation to be the new beta or download a separate version to run it independently. Find all information you need at Beta Version Details

Please post feedback to Beta Version Forum Category

Changes

Fix: Improved naming for file association options in Windows so that the application uses a true naming instead of "Pmotion"

Fix: Polygon tool allowed undo during drawing

Fix: Brush grab tools did not finalize a floating selection before starting

Fix: Line tool did not show the correct angle when Shift was hold to use position locking

Fix: Frame/Clear Frames not working correctly when floating selection was active

Fix: When removing a floating selection with "del" then the pixel selection was kept on the canvas

Fix: When removing a floating selection with "del" then undo also undid the action before

Fix: Home screen list boxes sometimes misaligned. If home screen was off when the software was started and then the home screen was enabled, the file list boxes had wrong alignment.

Fix: Corrupted image data after enabling tile map sync mode. When enabling tile sync mode and then using tools like "line tool", tiles where reset to wrong indexes and wrong pixels.

Fix: Cut brush did not propagate the remove of pixels to all pattern repetitions when in pattern drawing mode

Fix: Clearing frame ranges not working correctly if start frame was larger than 1.

Fix: Global mouse wheel actions also fired if a modal dialog was open.

Fix: AnimPainting ignored playback limit and cycled through all frames of animation.

Fix: AnimPainting with paint tool and pixel perfect drawing caused internal error.

Fix: Color cycling playback could not be stopped.

Fix: Curve tool did hide the the line after the first step (straight line + button release) if mouse was not moved immediately.

Fix: Invalid positioning when drawing starts for different line tools. Position was offset by one pixel.

Fix: When creating a new bitmap font project then the top left pixel used as character separator was not set up.

Fix: Internal error when exporting sprite sheets with multiple flattened layers.

Added simple application canvas transparency mode to show contents of applications underneath. Can be used for quick rotoscoping and similar.

With transformation tools Ctrl now stamps all frames, Alt stamps single frame only.

Removed unnecessary functions from 3d animation dialog.

Picking last brush stamp pos.

Trace function.

Also made preview images better to their headline label.