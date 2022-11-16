 Skip to content

Idle Wizard update for 16 November 2022

6th Anniversary!

6th Anniversary!

Share · View all patches · Build 9951555

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's Idle Wizards' 6th Anniversary!

For a month, starting today, everyone logging in will receive some bonus stuff and buffs.

The update also includes some new things, such as:

  • 3 new items (a unique helmet and 2 leg items)
  • 3 new memory upgrades.
  • New Bat Hunter skin.
  • Attributes are now stronger on average, with some extremes toned down.

A big change:
You can now change your target FPS to 30, 60 or 120 in the settings screen (60 by default).
Reckless autocast of instant spells is no longer tied to the frame rate, max cast rate is now fixed at 60 times per second.

Come join us for celebration!

Idle Wizard Content Depot 992071
