The Donnerwald Experiment update for 16 November 2022

1.2.12 Release

Build 9951395 · Last edited by Wendy

This is the last update before I work on Chapter 4.

-Fixed Bonus Chapter showing the Dream Maschine as broken.
-Reduced Motion Blur amount when Alentura is chasing in her unstable form.

Sir Hennryk:
-Nerfed Axe Throw from Sir Hennryk to cost 2 Stamina now and only deal 2 damage at base. It can still deal critical damage on headshots. (It was wayyyy to broken)

Ralf:
-Reworked Bite Attack: It now costs 3 Alp to use. It steals 3 Max HP from the enemy, deals remaining alp as bonus damage and heals Ralf by the dealt amount.
-Motivate: Is no longer a quick skill, no longer costs 2 Alp, always heals 2 Stamina and makes the target immune to being charmed. Gives Ralf 1 Alp.
-Healwave: Is no longer a quick skill, but now additionally grants immunity to being frozen. Gives Ralf 1 Alp.

Jasmine Isecar:
-Berserk only gives +1 Phy Attack instead of +2.

Erika
-Gets a new skill: Spare Flask - Heals an ally by 4 if they are not potionsick.
-Gets a new skill when upgraded: Green Soup - Inflicts the Almighty buff on the target, giving them +3 PhyAtk but it gets removed upon taking damage.

Added a new achievement related to Ralf.

