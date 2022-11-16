Patch 0.8891

Hello there adventurers! Based on your feedback we managed to squish a couple of nasty bugs next to a few balance updates.

Added experimental in engine framerate control to the options panel. (vsync button)

Fixed a crash related to stealing the grow buff from Gila.

Fixed path choice panel not showing when an inventory of a hero is quickly opened right after a depth is conquered.

Push potion now also draws 1 card.

Breakout description wrongly mentioned an "on boost" effect.

When the party stole a funnel effect from an enemy, the effect kept applying corruption to the heroes.

Spellsteal applied the stolen buff to the first hero in the party. It now applies it to the wizard.

Some enemy buffs were not considered a permanent buff. (Glutton, Fallen Knights, Gila)

Fixed some typos.

Updated the windowing manager libraries.

Coming soon™: Simplified and Traditional Chinese localizations... again! Due to changing 99% of the game texts, we weren't able to have these two localizations available on the Resurrection Update launch, but we are working hard on bringing them back and having them improved as soon as possible.

Legacy branch: for those of you that still want to go back to the good old days of Deepest Chamber from 2021, we have made the legacy branch available on Steam.

You can access it following those steps:

right click the game in your Steam library and go to 'Properties"

head to the Betas tab and typing the "margaretsayshello" code.

Select the new 'Legacy' branch that popped up on the drop-down window above

The game will automatically update, and will be ready to play 👏

You can go back to the default branch whenever you want, just do those steps again into the Betas tab and select the default branch.

See you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks