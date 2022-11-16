New SPELLBOOK & SPELLS, 5th SPELL SLOT, and MORE!

5th Spell Slot

Game Rebalance

New Spellbook: Eden

Eden's Starting Stats

When you kill a demon, regenerate 0.13 HP over 0.7 seconds.

Knockback +13%.

Passive 1: Overflow

Passive 2: Mercy

Eden's Starter Spell: Shadow Mine

Evolution: Reaper Mine

New Spell: Blade Whorl

Evolution: Hunter Vortex

Nova Cleave

Cataclysm Sigil

Indra's Sigil

Optimized the physics of projectiles and damaging areas.

The Smuggler's reward and reroll algorithms have been improved to make it easier to find what you need.

Damaging Areas are now capable of Freezing demons, except for Burning Ground.

Base EXP Pickup radius has been increased, but you no longer have infinite pickup range during overtime. All gems are still picked up when you enter overtime, and you will still have access to Experience Shrines & Wealthy Elites to manage excess gems.