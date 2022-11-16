New SPELLBOOK & SPELLS, 5th SPELL SLOT, and MORE!

New Features
5th Spell Slot
- You can now customize each run even further by equipping 5 spells at a time!
Game Rebalance
- Both maps have been rebalanced for a smoother progression of difficulty and currency.
New Spellbook: Eden
Eden's Starting Stats
When you kill a demon, regenerate 0.13 HP over 0.7 seconds.
Knockback +13%.
Passive 1: Overflow
- Your Regeneration is doubled.
Passive 2: Mercy
- Damage taken is capped at 25% of Max HP.
Eden's Starter Spell: Shadow Mine
- Lay a mine at your feet. When triggered by a demon, impale them with a shadowy lance that releases bursts of energy based on projectile amount.
Evolution: Reaper Mine
- Evolved Shadow Mine. Burst size increases with each repeat. When an Elite demon dies, regenerate 25% of your Max HP over 4 seconds.
New Spell: Blade Whorl
- Throw an aimed volley of spinning blades. The blades return to where they were thrown from, piercing all demons.
Evolution: Hunter Vortex
- Evolved Blade Whorl. Summons spinning blades that rotate around yourself and Elite demons, cutting down everything in their path
Evolution Changes
Nova Cleave
- Slash portion now also reduces enemy Armor by -1 (stacks).
Cataclysm Sigil
- Now also triggers additional nearby explosions while attached to an Elite.
Indra's Sigil
- Now also gains Secondary Projectile Amount +1 for every 100% Critical Chance you have.
Improvements & Changes
-
Optimized the physics of projectiles and damaging areas.
-
The Smuggler's reward and reroll algorithms have been improved to make it easier to find what you need.
-
Damaging Areas are now capable of Freezing demons, except for Burning Ground.
-
Base EXP Pickup radius has been increased, but you no longer have infinite pickup range during overtime. All gems are still picked up when you enter overtime, and you will still have access to Experience Shrines & Wealthy Elites to manage excess gems.
-
The potency of each Malice modifier has been reduced by a very small amount to balance out with the higher baseline difficulty of the game in this update.
Fixes
-
Fixed an issue where some percentage based healing effects were not taking your full Max HP into account.
-
Fixed an issue where some enemies had incorrect knockback resistance.
-
Fixed an error where the "Adaptation" evolution of "Thickening" Aura was missing the text for gaining Armor when not at full HP. (The effect itself was working, the text was just not appearing).
-
Fixed a variety of other minor bugs.
