English
[The Euclid Calendar]The Euclid Calendar can now calculate interest based on the LRP interest rate of China. (This is a small tool I wrote to make my lawyer life a bit lazy. I'm tired of some other so-called lawyers selling such easy programs and services for money. So, I am giving you this for free.)
[Item]New Weapon: Rome Gladius (Can have prefixes)
[Enemy]Added item drop list for Long-Dead Rome Soldiers (The list includes Rome Gladius)
[Prefix]New prefix: Rude (Increase the base power of foul speech and "All of you, are just garbage!")
[Item Generator]Added a function to automatically test syntax error in scripts.
简体中文
【欧几里得日历】欧几里得日历现在可以帮你计算天朝的央行LRP利率计算出的利息。（主要是在我的律师业务上进行偷懒的功能。我发现了很多其他律师把这么简单的东西都当成收费项目。于是，我来给你们免费使用好了。）
【物品】新武器：罗马短剑（可以带有各种前缀）
【敌人】对逝去千年的罗马士兵加入了物品掉落列表。（列表中包括了罗马短剑。）
【前缀】新前缀：粗鲁的 （增加技能污言秽语和【在场诸位，皆是垃圾】的技能威力基础值）
【物品生成】加入了一个函数去自动检测脚本中是否有语法错误。
Neolithic]To the End update for 16 November 2022
Update, Version 20221116
