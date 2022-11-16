-
Added functionality to import your own 3d models and use them as characters to play, by using #EsenthelMod files, in the same way as in my other game Dragon Fury
Please check in-game options or discussions page for instructions how to do that.
Added new character - Cleopatra
Added option to disable mouse vertical camera rotation in VR mode
Mods
