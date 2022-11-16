 Skip to content

Into The Dark update for 16 November 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9950853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added functionality to import your own 3d models and use them as characters to play, by using #EsenthelMod files, in the same way as in my other game Dragon Fury
    Please check in-game options or discussions page for instructions how to do that.

  • Added new character - Cleopatra

  • Added option to disable mouse vertical camera rotation in VR mode

