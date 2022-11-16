 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Rat Plague update for 16 November 2022

The Rat Plague Update Log for November 16 Ver. 1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9950842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, guys! Here are the fixes for today.

  1. Fixed the bug that the mapping and text of the settlement screen of "Deep Cave: The Path" were wrong.
  2. Fixed the bug that the text of the "Deep Cave: Cliff" settlement screen was wrong.
  3. Fixed the bug of "Troposphere: Deck" scene particle not showing
  4. Fixed the bug that some enemies are stuck in the wall in "Troposphere: Deck".
  5. Balanced the "Moon of Hypocrisy", now it's less jail time.
  6. For the "timekeeper" for the balance adjustment, its body has become more brittle and thin, but the alarm clock on the back but faster rotation
  7. A balance adjustment has been made to "Plague Root", now it's pop-ups are no longer too dense!

We welcome you to give us positive feedback on bugs!
Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to do more fixes and optimization.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link