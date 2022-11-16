Hotfix 11/16/2022

Fix the issue that building combo cannot be unlocked. Add the description of building combos conditions to the Dream Diary.

Fix the issue that event description cannot be displayed completely.

Fix the issue that the Dream Souls player get and levels number cannot be displayed completely.

Fix the issue that the number of landmarks can be more than limitation.

Fix the issue that it may indicate that former dialogues have not been read.

Fix the issue that the game gets stuck when choose Japanese as the display language.

Add the graphic settings of RenderScale and TargetFPS.