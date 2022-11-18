 Skip to content

The siege of Brimir update for 18 November 2022

EA v0.07

Build 9950498

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Big update with a lot of content. I had a lot of fun developing it. I created the first map with destructible buildings and more suitable for flying.
The magnetic rocks map is a group of floating islands that are levitating, this enable you to fly over and under the map. Full list of changes

  • Created the gauss cannon, a really powerful tower that will shoot incredibly fast projectiles at you, causing a big amount of damage.
  • Now it is possible to use the charged plasma while flying.
  • Bug fix where shield was staying active forever if skills was changed while in use.
  • Magnetic rocks map.

Note: Be aware that the destructible buildings can cause some crash (You will see a chaos error), they are related to unreal engine 5. I updated the project to Unreal Engine 5.1 already so next release should be more stable.

