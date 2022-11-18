Big update with a lot of content. I had a lot of fun developing it. I created the first map with destructible buildings and more suitable for flying.

The magnetic rocks map is a group of floating islands that are levitating, this enable you to fly over and under the map. Full list of changes

Created the gauss cannon, a really powerful tower that will shoot incredibly fast projectiles at you, causing a big amount of damage.

Now it is possible to use the charged plasma while flying.

Bug fix where shield was staying active forever if skills was changed while in use.

Magnetic rocks map.

Note: Be aware that the destructible buildings can cause some crash (You will see a chaos error), they are related to unreal engine 5. I updated the project to Unreal Engine 5.1 already so next release should be more stable.