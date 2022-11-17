Scared Tube Is Out

Hello Streamers, Big News Scared Tube is now officially been released.

There will be more clothing options and design changes to the custom caricature settings later this week or next.

We have also added some features like language selection for menu settings (Full Game soon to come)

for the following languages

.English

.Slovak

.Czech

.Polish

.Turkish

.Deutsch

.Japanese

We have also decided on a 25% discount for the opening week.

We know there may be some errors as this is an early-access game. So please let us know in the discussion and Discord or hit us up on the group chat.