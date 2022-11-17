 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Scared Tube update for 17 November 2022

Scared Tube Is Out

Share · View all patches · Build 9950437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Streamers, Big News Scared Tube is now officially been released.

There will be more clothing options and design changes to the custom caricature settings later this week or next.

We have also added some features like language selection for menu settings (Full Game soon to come)
for the following languages
.English
.Slovak
.Czech
.Polish
.Turkish
.Deutsch
.Japanese

We have also decided on a 25% discount for the opening week.

We know there may be some errors as this is an early-access game. So please let us know in the discussion and Discord or hit us up on the group chat.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link