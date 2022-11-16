 Skip to content

Pawnbarian update for 16 November 2022

1.2.10

Build 9950326 · Last edited by Wendy

Yo!

The demo version is available again. It didn't sit right with me that the game's mobile version has a free demo available and the Steam one doesn't, so I spent some time tweaking the game to create an updated demo without any of the mobile-specific stuff.

Other than that, there are two minor gameplay changes in this version. One is a small tweak that removes pointless randomness, and the other is there for those of you who enjoy digging deep into the Gauntlet, especially as the Capyzerker.

change: The Golem Fortress boss now alternates between the two different spawns, instead of picking at random
change; there's now a full heal after each Gauntlet floor, instead of single heart heal

Visit j4nw.com for my twitter, discord, newsletter, and so on

Cheers,
Jan

