HatMania Release

HatMania was finally released!

It has been long journey for the both of us, but we've finally managed to reach a state where we are proud of the game we've made.

When we started out we had no experience with game development. So there's been a lot of learning, redoing stuff, problems with the graphics, and redoing stuff again ;)

We hope you all enjoy it as much as we do. It's a hard game, so don't get too frustrated if you're having trouble. Instead savor the moment when you finally beat that annoying level :D

Please leave any bug reports and feedback, good or bad, for us. Besides reviewing here on Steam, your options are to reach out at diplopian@gmail.com and on our Discord.

Happy gaming

Christian and Anders