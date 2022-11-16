 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HatMania update for 16 November 2022

HatMania Release

Share · View all patches · Build 9950177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HatMania was finally released!
It has been long journey for the both of us, but we've finally managed to reach a state where we are proud of the game we've made.

When we started out we had no experience with game development. So there's been a lot of learning, redoing stuff, problems with the graphics, and redoing stuff again ;)
We hope you all enjoy it as much as we do. It's a hard game, so don't get too frustrated if you're having trouble. Instead savor the moment when you finally beat that annoying level :D

Please leave any bug reports and feedback, good or bad, for us. Besides reviewing here on Steam, your options are to reach out at diplopian@gmail.com and on our Discord.

Happy gaming
Christian and Anders

Changed files in this update

Depot 1839051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link