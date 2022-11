Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

The 26th season of PvP Arena has started. The winners of Season 25 have got their awards.

The 12th season of the Furious Arena has started. Season 11 winners awarded.

The event "History of Antiquity" has started.

The "Second Wind" event has been completed.

The event "Gold Rush" has been completed.

We wish you a pleasant game!