 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nutty Motorcars update for 16 November 2022

Now you can drive on the city circuit!

Share · View all patches · Build 9950075 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have added another type of circuit. It is the city circuit, with wider roads and more open curves, which make this circuit an ideal circuit for beginners!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2119631
  • Loading history…
Depot 2119632
  • Loading history…
Depot 2119633
  • Loading history…
Depot 2119634
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link