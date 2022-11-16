Security update officially out

This update introduces an overhauled security system. Your employees will now call the police when they see a burglar, and security cameras have to be actively monitored by a security guard using a surveillance desk, which allows one guard to surveil four places at once.

Security guards will still work as normal if there are no surveillance desks, but security cameras will not work without building a surveillance desk.



We're currently working on several big updates behind the scenes, which is why these past couple of updates haven't been very big. I won't spoil it all, but I'm currently in the process of adding a campaign system, which will just be a simple linear experience, to help introduce all the mechanics, without being too dry and text heavy.

Patch notes for Beta 1.3.10

Changes

Added custom mouse cursor that reacts to UI (Can be disabled in options)

Fixes