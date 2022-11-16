Hey folks, Pyra here, I just want to thank everyone who bought the game this week, I really appreciate it. I'm a solo dev who does this in her spare time, so I really would appreciate it if you left an honest review and some feedback on the forums.

Anyway, it's patch time! I just pushed an update to fix some bugs my beta testers missed, but I noticed.

Bugs Fixed:

KD-21 - Fixed not equipping Mother's Love on first death. NEW SAVE REQUIRED

KD-22 - Fixed Dark Lady's breath attacks ignoring defence due to wrong entity set.

KD-23 - Fixed possible infinite loop upon beginning New Game+. NEW SAVE REQUIRED

Changes:

Tweaked Essences to give more Max HP. (This is stuff after beating Dark Lady 1, ignore if you're not there yet.)

Added animations to certain attacks.

Renamed breath attacks to more fitting names.

I'm not currently working on major feature updates, as I have no idea what to add to the game, but feel free to hit up the Steam Community forums if you have any ideas.