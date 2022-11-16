Hey folks, Pyra here, I just want to thank everyone who bought the game this week, I really appreciate it. I'm a solo dev who does this in her spare time, so I really would appreciate it if you left an honest review and some feedback on the forums.
Anyway, it's patch time! I just pushed an update to fix some bugs my beta testers missed, but I noticed.
Bugs Fixed:
- KD-21 - Fixed not equipping Mother's Love on first death. NEW SAVE REQUIRED
- KD-22 - Fixed Dark Lady's breath attacks ignoring defence due to wrong entity set.
- KD-23 - Fixed possible infinite loop upon beginning New Game+. NEW SAVE REQUIRED
Changes:
- Tweaked Essences to give more Max HP. (This is stuff after beating Dark Lady 1, ignore if you're not there yet.)
- Added animations to certain attacks.
- Renamed breath attacks to more fitting names.
I'm not currently working on major feature updates, as I have no idea what to add to the game, but feel free to hit up the Steam Community forums if you have any ideas.
