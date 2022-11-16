Flexi Ladder Improvements and New User Pro License - Patch 3.6.1 Notes - 11/161

Flexi Ladder improvements

More visibility on when a match lobby will be created, if your club has signed up for a ladder match. Bot club trial contracts have been removed completely.

Homepage help

After reviewing new user feedback, we’ve added some overlays to the homepage to help new users navigate around the game easier.

Competitive help

If a user has no characters in a club, we have added some videos and a link to the discord on the competitive tab of the play screen.

Pro License

New users now get pro license benefits for one month for free.

No nationality set

Fixed a bug where new players weren’t asked to set nationality.

As always, you can leave feedback in a review, through the steam forums or you can join our Discord and raise them directly to us there. You can also follow us over on Twitter to keep up to date with everything that is going on, from drop in sessions to schedules of streamers playing the game for you to watch.