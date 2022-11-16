Papilio 2.0.2

Hey Beekeepers!
Just another little update to cover a few more fixes!
Thanks again for everyone who has been reported these issues.
~ Ell
Crash Fixes
- Fixed "gml_Script_sc_nursery_alarm0" when removing butterflies on the frame they form
- Fixed "gml_Script_sc_centrifuge_alarm0" when removing a frame on the frame (nice) it's extracted
- Fixed crash when clicking on flower book flower icon links
Bug Fixes
- Fixed flower book showing total flowers as 24 instead of 23
- Fixed MacOS having some case sensitivity issues causing problems with uncapping/extracting frames
- Fixed the "flora" for a certain solitary bee
- Fixed Lunar Bee not being able to be used in a Habitat
- Fixed Lunar Bee's special product being just normal water lmao
- Fixed bee hotels not counting down guests when there's an error (i.e. not enough flora)
- Fixed bee hotels having all guest slots filled when spawn proc'd
- Fixed bee hotels not immedietely showing a bubble when a guest is visiting
- Fixed butterfly hotels counting down ALL butterflies at the same time, rather than 1 by 1 (this was not intended)
- Fixed being able to spawn solitary bees / eggs / caterpiller / chrysalis using the computer (leads to bugs)
- Fixed other biome tracks playing in the hallow
- Fixed gamepad being able to click on "locked" slots (solitary bee, chrysalis etc)
- Fixed chrysallis slots not being reset to "locked" when save+reloading
- Fixed butterfly book not fully getting translated when changing language
- Fixed bee-sides achievement triggering from just track discovery
