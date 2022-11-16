 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

APICO update for 16 November 2022

Papilio 2.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9949789 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Beekeepers!

Just another little update to cover a few more fixes!
Thanks again for everyone who has been reported these issues.

~ Ell

Crash Fixes
  • Fixed "gml_Script_sc_nursery_alarm0" when removing butterflies on the frame they form
  • Fixed "gml_Script_sc_centrifuge_alarm0" when removing a frame on the frame (nice) it's extracted
  • Fixed crash when clicking on flower book flower icon links
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed flower book showing total flowers as 24 instead of 23
  • Fixed MacOS having some case sensitivity issues causing problems with uncapping/extracting frames
  • Fixed the "flora" for a certain solitary bee
  • Fixed Lunar Bee not being able to be used in a Habitat
  • Fixed Lunar Bee's special product being just normal water lmao
  • Fixed bee hotels not counting down guests when there's an error (i.e. not enough flora)
  • Fixed bee hotels having all guest slots filled when spawn proc'd
  • Fixed bee hotels not immedietely showing a bubble when a guest is visiting
  • Fixed butterfly hotels counting down ALL butterflies at the same time, rather than 1 by 1 (this was not intended)
  • Fixed being able to spawn solitary bees / eggs / caterpiller / chrysalis using the computer (leads to bugs)
  • Fixed other biome tracks playing in the hallow
  • Fixed gamepad being able to click on "locked" slots (solitary bee, chrysalis etc)
  • Fixed chrysallis slots not being reset to "locked" when save+reloading
  • Fixed butterfly book not fully getting translated when changing language
  • Fixed bee-sides achievement triggering from just track discovery

Changed files in this update

APICO SteamDeck Depot 1390191
  • Loading history…
APICO Mac Depot 1390192
  • Loading history…
APICO Linux Depot 1390193
  • Loading history…
APICO Windows Depot 1390194
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link