Papilio 2.0.2

Hey Beekeepers!

Just another little update to cover a few more fixes!

Thanks again for everyone who has been reported these issues.

~ Ell

Crash Fixes

Fixed "gml_Script_sc_nursery_alarm0" when removing butterflies on the frame they form

Fixed "gml_Script_sc_centrifuge_alarm0" when removing a frame on the frame (nice) it's extracted

Fixed crash when clicking on flower book flower icon links

Bug Fixes