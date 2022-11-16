We are working toward increasing your storage capacity

We know that some of you have managed to fill up the storage area entirely and this is giving you some headache. We are really sorry about that!!!!

At the moment there is no much solution beside keeping an eye on it and sell what is not needed. One consideration, sometimes you'll see a number but if you count the resources there will be less, this is because the storage consider the reserved space as well (from producers).

But don't you worry! We are working hard to give you additional buildable storages. We plan to release them in December with some other improvements you have requested from us. We'll update you with more news in the incoming weeks.

Thanks for being part of Roboplant adventure and thanks again for being patience with these small issues popping up!

Have a great day!