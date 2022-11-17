Patch 1.0.5 update!! Mini map and dialogue skip function are added now!!

Share · View all patches · Build 9949767 · Last edited 17 November 2022 – 08:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Mini map and dialogue skip function are added now!!

And there are few adjustment with modules.

Many thanks to all the feedbacks and from players.

There are some issue and suggestions that haven’t able to solve by this patch.

We will keep working on it and make the game better.

Thanks for your understanding.

Patch 1.0.5 content:

Added: Mini map.

Added: The dialogue skip function.

Added: A scheme for player who can’t load game with crashed auto save data. (Happened rarely)

Optimized: The UI of player’s HP is more precise.

Fixed: In rare cases, players cannot obtain the module after defeating the boss.

Fixed: In rare cases, event is not trigged in Ch02 when player enter Circuit City.

Fixed: The bug of ‘contacts system’ can be active with long press button.

Fixed: Text spelling and grammar issue in English and S/T Chinese.

Fixed: Optimize the urgent dodge system.

Fixed: The confusing issue that Chinese character 「不」(No) was looked alike 「石」(Rock).

Fixed: Pixel fonts bugs.

Fixed: In final stage, player might die in the middle of the boss scene. It was triggered some unexpected display bug.

Fixed: Change the NS pro controller icon.

Fixed: Removed dialogs that are not related with current game system in the tutorial stage.

Fixed: Some small issues.

- Modules balancing

【A1 Boundary Transmission】 Cool down time from 15 sec. to 13 sec.

【A3 Shock Collision】 Base damage change from 20 pts to 18 pts, and damage dealt by Dash path to unsolided health (gray part) increased from 3% to 6%.

【A5 Specs Specialization】Addition health restoring change from 3 pts to 2 pts each time. Energy restoring change from 12 pts to 8 pts.

【B4 Data Package】 Energy restoring by each data change from 5 pts to 8 pts .

【C4 Life Blooms】 Maximum health change from 40 pts to 30 pts.

【C6 Overclock Theft】 Maximum health reducing change from 25 pts to 25%.

【Module Resonance: Forever Green】New buff added. Increases maximum health by 10 points.

【S4 Data Creation】 Decrease energy cost from 600 pts to 500 pts.

【S3 Data Bombs】 Base damage increase from 100 pts to 105 pts; damage dealt by each data change from X50 to X43 pts.