Small patch (v.7567)

Hey Shopkeepers,
Just a minor patch this time around, we fixed some issues that we wanted to get out to you as soon as possible rather than wait for a next bigger patch.
Changelog
- Achievement - Achievement for getting all crafting stations to level 10 should work again.
- AI - Fixed an issue where customers would sometimes refuse to leave.
- Build - Changed the nav mesh obstacle size of entrances so that the navmesh is more centered.
- Performance - NPC pooling wasn't correctly returning objects back to the pool, this should reduce some jitter when the store is open.
- Scenario: Added more floor options & decorations to choose from in 'The Harrowing' scenario.
- Scenario: Reduced difficulty of the Harrowing scenario.
- Trader - Fixed potential issue for the bag to not correctly show.
- UI - Receiving a loan would not update the objectives HUD layout.
- UI - Closing the crafting skill point prompt window should now reset the timescale as it was before the prompt window showed.
