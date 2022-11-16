 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Winkeltje: The Little Shop update for 16 November 2022

Small patch (v.7567)

Share · View all patches · Build 9949759 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Shopkeepers,

Just a minor patch this time around, we fixed some issues that we wanted to get out to you as soon as possible rather than wait for a next bigger patch.

Changelog

  • Achievement - Achievement for getting all crafting stations to level 10 should work again.
  • AI - Fixed an issue where customers would sometimes refuse to leave.
  • Build - Changed the nav mesh obstacle size of entrances so that the navmesh is more centered.
  • Performance - NPC pooling wasn't correctly returning objects back to the pool, this should reduce some jitter when the store is open.
  • Scenario: Added more floor options & decorations to choose from in 'The Harrowing' scenario.
  • Scenario: Reduced difficulty of the Harrowing scenario.
  • Trader - Fixed potential issue for the bag to not correctly show.
  • UI - Receiving a loan would not update the objectives HUD layout.
  • UI - Closing the crafting skill point prompt window should now reset the timescale as it was before the prompt window showed.

Changed files in this update

Winkeltje Automatic Builds Depot 949292
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link