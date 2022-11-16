Update 0.9.6

Hello everyone,

I just released version 0.9.6, which mainly contains bug fixes and some minor features.

For the custom game mode, I added some presets which I found quite fun to play, if you have a preset you want to have in the game, just let me know!

Features:

General - Add presets for custom games

General - Added missing achievements

General - Add option to disable in-game tutorial seperate from tooltips

RTS - Flying units now prefer flying up to avoid obstacle and much faster

Bug fixes:

FPS - Fixed: Sticky bomb placement sometimes was strange

FPS - Fixed: Ammobox sometimes not dropable

RTS - Fixed: Fat on death removed spitting particles instantly

RTS - Fixed: Flying units pile up on top of plasma cannon

General - Fixed: Door sound does not match animation

General - Fixed: Remove timers from tutorial

If you want to contribute to Dark Prospect or want to find other players,

join our Discord server.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this adventure so far.

Cashcowgames