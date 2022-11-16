 Skip to content

Dark Prospect update for 16 November 2022

Update 0.9.6

I just released version 0.9.6, which mainly contains bug fixes and some minor features.
For the custom game mode, I added some presets which I found quite fun to play, if you have a preset you want to have in the game, just let me know!

Features:

  • General - Add presets for custom games

  • General - Added missing achievements

  • General - Add option to disable in-game tutorial seperate from tooltips

  • RTS - Flying units now prefer flying up to avoid obstacle and much faster

Bug fixes:

  • FPS - Fixed: Sticky bomb placement sometimes was strange

  • FPS - Fixed: Ammobox sometimes not dropable

  • RTS - Fixed: Fat on death removed spitting particles instantly

  • RTS - Fixed: Flying units pile up on top of plasma cannon

  • General - Fixed: Door sound does not match animation

  • General - Fixed: Remove timers from tutorial

If you want to contribute to Dark Prospect or want to find other players,
join our Discord server.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this adventure so far.

Cashcowgames

