1.9.3 beta version update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update beta version, the official version channel does not release updates, the current beta version is not the final state, can be selectively updated

Changelog

Fixed the issue that individual programs in the previous version of the tray did not display icons

Use the new file update replacement function to reduce the size of your own exe program

Fixed an issue where all previous versions activated from the dock minimized window occasionally did not display animations

Fixed the issue that the start menu was not translated for individual languages

Fixed the crash issue when getting the network data UTF8 conversion in the previous version

Add clock and weather icons on the dock Click to open the system that comes with the clock and weather program

The skin editor adds clock editing to replace the clock background and pointer style, or change to a digital display

The skin editor adds the function of uploading themes, a new upload method, and automatically adds category tags after uploading

At present, the skin editor upload is very simple, without adding the function of description and multiple preview images, and now the preview image generation is automatic, and the next version will enrich the upload link settings

Currently known issues

Switching back and forth in the multi-screen state Dock display and hidden mode will occasionally fail Multi-screen and turn on all screens to display myfinder, the resident tray icon display is out of sync, immersive mode other screens are not Some MyFinder systems will be stuck for a period of time when clicking the disk icon to display the secondary menu

If there are no problems after the next beta version is used for a while, it will be automatically transferred to the official version

The next next release is a big feature update

Stage Manager