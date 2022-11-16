During the last October weekend I was at Polaris in Hamburg and there I presented Elemental War 2. Of course that way I got a lot more direct feedback than from all the other players that might find problems, but never report them. So update 1.1.3 is mostly feedback from the convention.

Not every feedback is possible to integrate easily and so some things will not be integrated into EW2 anymore, but we will keep them in mind for our future games.

There are few convenience features like 1, 2, 3 on keyboard being assigned for the speed levels now and that you can zoom out even further now to get a better overview. The remaining stuff are mostly bugfixes for issues of any kind, bigger bugs so you can’t complete quests under certain circumstances and smaller stuff like some tooltips being cut off in long languages like German.

You can also check out the new What’s New video of the 1.1.0 release if you haven’t yet:

The next planned regular update is to meant to ensure everything works fine on Steam Deck. I got one last week, but already had to sent it back as during my first test I noticed the display being broken. But I already noted a few minor things and will do more extensive testing once the replacement arrives.

If you have suggestions, check out the feedback thread in the Steam discussions or our Discord.

Changelog

Enhancements

game speed can be controlled via 1, 2, 3 now

increased maximum zoom out distance

attack and status mode now can be changed by clicking the status icon

Fixes

fixed game freeze in tower help menu with certain filter combinations

fixed cursor being visible during dialogs

fixed some inconsistency in naming of attack mode

fixed map restart with active Blockhead quest not removing mines

fixed profile info prompt in scoreboard not being hidden when switching tabs

fixed Gamble tower damage calculation being broken

fixed some quest objects still being priorized as targets of towers

fixed some monster ability related issues under certain circumstances

fixed potential cross-play issue

fixed missing tooltip for monster count

fixed some tooltip being cut off in certain languages

fixed Dragon Breathe Salvo quest

fixed bug causing very fast monsters sometimes to not reach the end portal

fixed slightly confusing monster element resistances in the status screen

fixed unwanted line breaks in inventory texts for longer texts

If you have questions, feedback or just want to talk with us, join our Discord​.