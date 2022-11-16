 Skip to content

GangV update for 16 November 2022

Crash on start hotfix Update

Patchnotes

Hello everyone,

An update that should fix crashes on game startup has been pushed.

Hopefully for those who can't launch the game should be able to do it now.

Thanks for your patience and have a nice day !

Changed files in this update

