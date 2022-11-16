Hello there! Yorna is back! Hell, it's about time... Steam surprised me by just putting the game back into the store without any warning or preparation stage, so I'm trying to do what I can from my day job. Things can be a little wonky, but I'll finish everything once I'll get back home. What counts is that Yorna is back.

There's a pretty big update for download, about 1.4 GB. This will be a one-time thing only. It mainly happened because I had to decrypt the game for Steam's team checking procedure and it won't happen again.

If you'll spot anything weird in the game, please send me a message or make a topic in the discussions. I'll check everything out as soon as possible.

Thanks to everyone who's been waiting for this!