The Past Within - Update 7.3.0.0

This is our third update for The Past Within! Thank you all for playing the game over the past two weeks. It means a lot to us to read so many positive reviews. Please check out more on our next live stream and patch notes below.

We've heard rumours again about the MemoryCube_recording_03152 being broadcast today at 17:00 CET on our Youtube channel and Steam page. Are you ready to start searching for the 4th scroll?

In case you do run into any issues, please reach out to us on our Discord help channel. It's the best place to receive help and the quickest way for us to get started on a fix!

Patch Notes 7.3.0.0