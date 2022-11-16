November 16 Feather of cyan template update notes

[Adjustment]

-Adjust the names of some assets, and change the names with spaces to underlined ones

-The nine grid of the image component of the interface editor is adjusted to 0 by default

-Optimize grid obstacles, so that moving objects far away from the current grid will not be used as obstacles in the current grid (the original center point of the grid is not smooth enough because the player is pushing another object when pushing the box, but it is judged that the object is still occupying the grid obstacle)

-Adjustment: Changing scenes will no longer trigger touch events under players' feet

-Adjust the scene events, click events, and touch events that need to wait. When the events that cannot be controlled by players are not executed, the call out menu is also prohibited

-Game debug preview adjustment: if there are obstacles but bridge attributes in this grid, the red block will no longer be displayed (because this grid is passable)

-Some interface background colors of the database are adjusted from black to gray by default

-Clears the name of the number 1 variable that is not actually used

[Repair BUG]

-Fix the problem that multiple objects may trigger touch events repeatedly when touching the same object (pixel movement)

-Fixed the error that the player would stop moving when touching an object [waiting for the touch event to finish executing] and touching another object [waiting for the touch event to finish executing] in the middle of executing the event

-Fixed an error that caused players to suddenly be able to control when encountering another event waiting for a touch event before waiting for the touch event to complete

-Fix the problem that objects that do not meet the initial occurrence conditions and have bridge attributes are wrongly regarded as passable points on the map

-Correct the error that the destination coordinate of the bridge attribute object and the map obstacle cannot be reached in the 4-Directions and grid center point mode (that is, the bridge attribute object is invalid in this case)

-Fixed the error that when a player has touched an object (such as A) in the center point mode of the grid, and then tried to move toward the point with obstacles, he actually failed to move but triggered A's leaving touch event

-Fixed the error that when using the Behavior Editor to control NPC movement in the grid center point mode, when encountering obstacles, the NPC still moved to the non grid center point

-Fixed the error that cannot be set when the value is 0 or false in setting scene object attributes, world attributes, and player attributes