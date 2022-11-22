TWINKLE DRIFT PART II - NEW UPDATE AVAILABLE

DREAMERS, ASSEMBLE!

**As today unravels, so does the final part of Twinkle Drift...

TWINKLE DRIFT, PART II**

Before your bewildered eyes and amazed souls, behold:

EIGHT new levels!

NEW

8 new levels in Twinkle Drift

Twinkle Drift story segments are now complete

New Piece: Rails! Try them for a fresh new way of moving around

New Decorative Piece: Glass (& borderless variant)

New Decorative Piece: Ice Crystal (& variants)

New Decorative Piece: Large Ice Crystal (& variants)

New Environment: Fallen Stars (& variants)

New Song: Fallen Stars

New Song; Xenon Frost, replaces previous song in the Xenon environment

Simple back-up system: Everytime you open the game, a previous version of your profile is copied as a .backup file

Simple level back-up system: Same as above, but for levels

IMPROVEMENTS

Leaderboards can now be viewed from the World Monolith

Removed the ability to see other realms from a World Monolith

Updated Unity Engine, making the game internals more stable

Updated level: 'Three Against One' improved for better speedrunning

Quick restarts now send you to the checkpoint as a default

Hall of Portals: The moon medals won't appear on levels where there is no moon to collect

Updated credits with new testers: PlanktonX and Ethbar

The body of a laser is not solid anymore

Teleporter bodies now emit light

Wraiths now emit light

Atelier: You can now make rocks twice as small

Atelier: You can also reduce the size of falling rocks (like the ones above)

Ambergirl pocket is now less pixelated

FIXED

Fixed restart issues in 'Undergrowth' and 'Downfall Architect'

Hall of Portals: Assists cannot be used when submitting a level

Hall of Portals: A level cannot be edited right before submitting it

Fixed a rare crash when pressing pause/escape

Aces are no longer copy-pastable

Story cutscenes transcoded, fixing a rare campaign softlock

SO, WHAT NOW?

An updated timeline below will let you see what awaits us for the end of the year 2022!

take a minute to appreciate how pretty it is btw

(ROCK AND) ROLL WITH US

If you want to stay up to date, see new content before it's live, share your favourite levels or memes, or simply like talk about the game and make friends, you can join us on Discord, Reddit and Twitter.

You are always welcome in our lovely and warm community of newfound and expert Rollers.

SNEAK PEEK GALLERY PART 2

THE DANCE HALL

AMBTRIS

ORBIT

Have fun on this new update, KEEP US INFORMED OF HOW YOU LIKE IT LOVELIES!

Take care of yourselves and your loved ones.

DREAMERS, ROLL OUT!