TWINKLE DRIFT PART II - NEW UPDATE AVAILABLE

DREAMERS, ASSEMBLE!
**As today unravels, so does the final part of Twinkle Drift...
TWINKLE DRIFT, PART II**
Before your bewildered eyes and amazed souls, behold:
- EIGHT new levels!
- Many new pieces, for gameplay and decoration
- New songs for you and your Avatar to sway along to
- Many improvements & fixes to make your gamer life happier
NEW
- 8 new levels in Twinkle Drift
- Twinkle Drift story segments are now complete
- New Piece: Rails! Try them for a fresh new way of moving around
- New Decorative Piece: Glass (& borderless variant)
- New Decorative Piece: Ice Crystal (& variants)
- New Decorative Piece: Large Ice Crystal (& variants)
- New Environment: Fallen Stars (& variants)
- New Song: Fallen Stars
- New Song; Xenon Frost, replaces previous song in the Xenon environment
- Simple back-up system: Everytime you open the game, a previous version of your profile is copied as a .backup file
- Simple level back-up system: Same as above, but for levels
IMPROVEMENTS
- Leaderboards can now be viewed from the World Monolith
- Removed the ability to see other realms from a World Monolith
- Updated Unity Engine, making the game internals more stable
- Updated level: 'Three Against One' improved for better speedrunning
- Quick restarts now send you to the checkpoint as a default
- Hall of Portals: The moon medals won't appear on levels where there is no moon to collect
- Updated credits with new testers: PlanktonX and Ethbar
- The body of a laser is not solid anymore
- Teleporter bodies now emit light
- Wraiths now emit light
- Atelier: You can now make rocks twice as small
- Atelier: You can also reduce the size of falling rocks (like the ones above)
- Ambergirl pocket is now less pixelated
FIXED
- Fixed restart issues in 'Undergrowth' and 'Downfall Architect'
- Hall of Portals: Assists cannot be used when submitting a level
- Hall of Portals: A level cannot be edited right before submitting it
- Fixed a rare crash when pressing pause/escape
- Aces are no longer copy-pastable
- Story cutscenes transcoded, fixing a rare campaign softlock
SO, WHAT NOW?
An updated timeline below will let you see what awaits us for the end of the year 2022!
take a minute to appreciate how pretty it is btw
(ROCK AND) ROLL WITH US
If you want to stay up to date, see new content before it's live, share your favourite levels or memes, or simply like talk about the game and make friends, you can join us on Discord, Reddit and Twitter.
You are always welcome in our lovely and warm community of newfound and expert Rollers.
SNEAK PEEK GALLERY PART 2
THE DANCE HALL
AMBTRIS
ORBIT
Have fun on this new update, KEEP US INFORMED OF HOW YOU LIKE IT LOVELIES!
Take care of yourselves and your loved ones.
