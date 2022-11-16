 Skip to content

VOIDCRISIS update for 16 November 2022

VOIDCRISIS PATCH Updates for Version 1.0.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Updates for Version 1.0.3

[Adjustment]

・Tuning adjustment
The following tuning costs were adjusted.

  • Grimhilde Roll Out Mode
  • Black Rose Ritual Mode
  • Pied Piper Combat Equipment Mode
  • Trigrav Ritual Mode
  • Grimhilde Commander Mode
  • Pied Piper Roll Out Mode
  • Black Rose Commander Mode
  • Triglav Combat Equipment Mode

・Adjustment for Memory [Unbreakable]
The conditions were adjusted.

・Adjustment for Memory [Undaunted]
The conditions were adjusted.

・Adjustment for Memory [Diamond]
The conditions were adjusted.

・Adjustment for Memory [Pulverize]
The conditions were adjusted.

・Adjustment for Memory [Eye of the Storm]
The conditions were adjusted.

・Adjustment for Memory [Sky out of the Clouds]
The conditions were adjusted.

・Adjustment for Memory [Irresistible]
The values were adjusted upward.

・Adjustment for Memory [Defender]
The values were adjusted upward.

・Adjustment for Memory [I’m true]
The conditions were modified.

・Adjustment for Memory [Unprecedented field]
The values were adjusted upward.

・Adjustment for Memory [The Strong Wind and Furious Billow]
The conditions were adjusted, while the values were adjusted upward.

[Problem Correction]

・Problem correction for skip result
The problem of being unable to skip appropriately beyond the limited time was corrected.

・Problem correction for repeated hit recover state

・Correction for self-explosion action
The uncommon explosion problem under the hit recover state in the self-explosion action was corrected.

・ Correction for other problems
Some other small problems were corrected.

Depot 1817561
