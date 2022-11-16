VOIDCRISIS PATCH Updates for Version 1.0.3

Updates for Version 1.0.3
[Adjustment]
・Tuning adjustment
The following tuning costs were adjusted.
- Grimhilde Roll Out Mode
- Black Rose Ritual Mode
- Pied Piper Combat Equipment Mode
- Trigrav Ritual Mode
- Grimhilde Commander Mode
- Pied Piper Roll Out Mode
- Black Rose Commander Mode
- Triglav Combat Equipment Mode
・Adjustment for Memory [Unbreakable]
The conditions were adjusted.
・Adjustment for Memory [Undaunted]
The conditions were adjusted.
・Adjustment for Memory [Diamond]
The conditions were adjusted.
・Adjustment for Memory [Pulverize]
The conditions were adjusted.
・Adjustment for Memory [Eye of the Storm]
The conditions were adjusted.
・Adjustment for Memory [Sky out of the Clouds]
The conditions were adjusted.
・Adjustment for Memory [Irresistible]
The values were adjusted upward.
・Adjustment for Memory [Defender]
The values were adjusted upward.
・Adjustment for Memory [I’m true]
The conditions were modified.
・Adjustment for Memory [Unprecedented field]
The values were adjusted upward.
・Adjustment for Memory [The Strong Wind and Furious Billow]
The conditions were adjusted, while the values were adjusted upward.
[Problem Correction]
・Problem correction for skip result
The problem of being unable to skip appropriately beyond the limited time was corrected.
・Problem correction for repeated hit recover state
・Correction for self-explosion action
The uncommon explosion problem under the hit recover state in the self-explosion action was corrected.
・ Correction for other problems
Some other small problems were corrected.
Changed depots in early-development branch