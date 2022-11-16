VOIDCRISIS PATCH Updates for Version 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9949013 · Last edited 16 November 2022 – 10:26:17 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Updates for Version 1.0.3

[Adjustment]

・Tuning adjustment

The following tuning costs were adjusted.

Grimhilde Roll Out Mode

Black Rose Ritual Mode

Pied Piper Combat Equipment Mode

Trigrav Ritual Mode

Grimhilde Commander Mode

Pied Piper Roll Out Mode

Black Rose Commander Mode

Triglav Combat Equipment Mode

・Adjustment for Memory [Unbreakable]

The conditions were adjusted.

・Adjustment for Memory [Undaunted]

The conditions were adjusted.

・Adjustment for Memory [Diamond]

The conditions were adjusted.

・Adjustment for Memory [Pulverize]

The conditions were adjusted.

・Adjustment for Memory [Eye of the Storm]

The conditions were adjusted.

・Adjustment for Memory [Sky out of the Clouds]

The conditions were adjusted.

・Adjustment for Memory [Irresistible]

The values were adjusted upward.

・Adjustment for Memory [Defender]

The values were adjusted upward.

・Adjustment for Memory [I’m true]

The conditions were modified.

・Adjustment for Memory [Unprecedented field]

The values were adjusted upward.

・Adjustment for Memory [The Strong Wind and Furious Billow]

The conditions were adjusted, while the values were adjusted upward.

[Problem Correction]

・Problem correction for skip result

The problem of being unable to skip appropriately beyond the limited time was corrected.

・Problem correction for repeated hit recover state

・Correction for self-explosion action

The uncommon explosion problem under the hit recover state in the self-explosion action was corrected.

・ Correction for other problems

Some other small problems were corrected.