Small update helping to provide diagnostics.

The total map size shown on the loading screen was incorrect, this is now fixed.

Available disc space for save games is shown on the title screen, If this is low a warning is shown.

Disk type is checked to confirm that it is NTFS and also shown on the title screen, again a warning if it is not.

Non NTFS games will work fine, however they are limited in map size to just over 2 GIG.