Trifox - 1.0.3.0

Greetings!

A new update for the game is now available.

This time a somewhat smaller update with some minor balance and quality of life improvements.

If you've been playing the game and enjoyed your time with it, please consider leaving us a review as this really helps us out a great deal <3.

And as always feel free to join our Discord (http://discord.trifox-game.com/) and let us know what you think of the game and/or the changes made within this patch.

All the best,

The Trifox dev team

Full patch notes below:

HUD and UI

The back button will now also disable erase mode in the play menu. This should make it more intuitive to navigate that menu.

Added Turkish localization thanks to Plus Localization.

Design and Balance Changes

Player

Fixed the capsule collision radius of the Triple Hybrid to match the one of the other Warrior collisions.

Enemies

Protector

Fixed an issue where the shield could be destroyed by the stone golem shockwaves.

Tommy Gunner

Reduced the projectile damage from 10 to 7.

Light Gunner

Reduced the projectile damage from 10 to 7.

Heavy gunner

Adjusted the projectile colors and effects to provide a better distinction compared to the Tommy Gunner and Light Gunner projectiles.

Final boss

Adjusted the projectile colors and effects to provide a better distinction compared to the Tommy Gunner and Light Gunner projectiles.

Level Changes

1-1 Shore Island

Gameplay

Statue Heads that are taken with you to the final beach area will now return to land when thrown in the water.

2-1 Off The Rails

Gameplay

Added a dissolve effect on the rock near the power socket to improve player visibility.

Tweaked the camera when entering the minecart to improve popup visibility when the player reaches the cart faster than the camera can blend.

Improved collision on the turnstile and added metal sfx when walking on top of it.

Fixes

Fixed a rendering issue where all the grass seemed to be gliding on the floor.

2-3 The Factory

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the 2nd bruiser on the right during the steamworks (2nd level) elevator fight would get stuck on the door before it closes. This would kill the bruiser before it got a fighting chance.

Removed extra unneeded checkpoint listeners from the reactor cores.

Added checkpoint reset behavior to the reactor cinematic chain wrapper, fixing an issue where the cutscene bars could become active after death when the reactor has been overloaded but the cutscene hadn't triggered yet.

3-3 Mountain Trials

Fixes

Removed the rock spires in the green topside munchie arena from grabbing the mouse cursor.

Removed the rock spires & arches in the purple topside worm arena from grabbing the mouse cursor. Removed the pillars at the dungeon entrance from grabbing the mouse cursor.

Fixed an issue where the depth of field wasn't updated in the dungeon map room cutscene due to a animation parameter name mismatch.

Removed double checkpoint listeners on the doors + trackers that are used in the central dungeon progression.

Fixed an issue where the forcing of the central room drills in an end state could cause a strong shake for 2-3 frames.

4-1 Showdown

Fixes