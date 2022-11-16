 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

March of Empires update for 16 November 2022

Update 59 - Shogun Faction

Share · View all patches · Build 9948775 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lords and Ladies, welcome to Update 59 – The Shogun Faction! Let’s welcome together the arrival of the most exciting update this year and the introduction of a brand new in-game Faction for the very first time since March of Empires was released back in 2015.
The Shogun are fierce, self-disciplined warriors, who march into battle with high moral and confidence. Their Faction comes with 6 distinctive new Champions to choose from.

[FACTION BONUSES]

  1. Army:
    • Ranged Attack +15%
    • Morale Gain +75%

  2. Economy
    • Training Speed: +15%
    • Food Income: +20%

[FACTION UNITS]

  1. Ninja
    • Attack Type: Melee
    • Unit Ability: “Shuriken” - for each 3 attacks, the Ninja will throw a Shuriken to the target around with the lowest Health percentage, dealing 40% increased damage

  2. Daimyo
    • Attack Type: Melee
    • Unit Ability: "Bushido" - for each 6 attacks, the Daimyo will heal the friendly squad with the lowest current Health for 20% of its overall Health, and apply a Buff to that squad, reducing the incoming damage by 90% for a short time

ADDITIONAL CONTENT AND CHANGES:

  1. New Animal Companion: Japanese Owl
    • Rule the skies and keep a close eye on your enemies with the Japanese Owl! This Rare March Trait Animal excels at boosting your archers

  2. International Cup Alliance event - enjoy this football themed time-limited event and win awesome prizes

  3. Performance optimizations and bug fixes

Changed files in this update

March of Empires Content Depot 702321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link