Update 59 - Shogun Faction

Lords and Ladies, welcome to Update 59 – The Shogun Faction! Let’s welcome together the arrival of the most exciting update this year and the introduction of a brand new in-game Faction for the very first time since March of Empires was released back in 2015.
The Shogun are fierce, self-disciplined warriors, who march into battle with high moral and confidence. Their Faction comes with 6 distinctive new Champions to choose from.
[FACTION BONUSES]
-
Army:
• Ranged Attack +15%
• Morale Gain +75%
-
Economy
• Training Speed: +15%
• Food Income: +20%
[FACTION UNITS]
-
Ninja
• Attack Type: Melee
• Unit Ability: “Shuriken” - for each 3 attacks, the Ninja will throw a Shuriken to the target around with the lowest Health percentage, dealing 40% increased damage
-
Daimyo
• Attack Type: Melee
• Unit Ability: "Bushido" - for each 6 attacks, the Daimyo will heal the friendly squad with the lowest current Health for 20% of its overall Health, and apply a Buff to that squad, reducing the incoming damage by 90% for a short time
ADDITIONAL CONTENT AND CHANGES:
-
New Animal Companion: Japanese Owl
• Rule the skies and keep a close eye on your enemies with the Japanese Owl! This Rare March Trait Animal excels at boosting your archers
-
International Cup Alliance event - enjoy this football themed time-limited event and win awesome prizes
-
Performance optimizations and bug fixes
