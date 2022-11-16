Update 59 - Shogun Faction

Lords and Ladies, welcome to Update 59 – The Shogun Faction! Let’s welcome together the arrival of the most exciting update this year and the introduction of a brand new in-game Faction for the very first time since March of Empires was released back in 2015.

The Shogun are fierce, self-disciplined warriors, who march into battle with high moral and confidence. Their Faction comes with 6 distinctive new Champions to choose from.

[FACTION BONUSES]

Army:

• Ranged Attack +15%

• Morale Gain +75% Economy

• Training Speed: +15%

• Food Income: +20%

[FACTION UNITS]

Ninja

• Attack Type: Melee

• Unit Ability: “Shuriken” - for each 3 attacks, the Ninja will throw a Shuriken to the target around with the lowest Health percentage, dealing 40% increased damage Daimyo

• Attack Type: Melee

• Unit Ability: "Bushido" - for each 6 attacks, the Daimyo will heal the friendly squad with the lowest current Health for 20% of its overall Health, and apply a Buff to that squad, reducing the incoming damage by 90% for a short time

ADDITIONAL CONTENT AND CHANGES: