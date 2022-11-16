v1.0.29-rc.2

Please Note: This game is in Early Access! If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!
Added:
- Add Steam initialization check on startup.
Fixed:
- Fix "On A Mission" achievement.
- Fix bite keybind issue.
- Prevent "Sandbox" arena from being started during a battle.
Changed:
- Enable PVP by default.
- Disable password input field by default.
- Prevent keybinds to the left mouse button.
- Don't prompt the overwrite dialog if the relevant creature is selected and loaded.
- Update quest text and completion notification.
- Update "Good Boy" and "Hungry Seagull" quests.
