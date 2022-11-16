 Skip to content

Creature Creator update for 16 November 2022

v1.0.29-rc.2

Build 9948650

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please Note: This game is in Early Access! If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!

Added:

  • Add Steam initialization check on startup.

Fixed:

  • Fix "On A Mission" achievement.
  • Fix bite keybind issue.
  • Prevent "Sandbox" arena from being started during a battle.

Changed:

  • Enable PVP by default.
  • Disable password input field by default.
  • Prevent keybinds to the left mouse button.
  • Don't prompt the overwrite dialog if the relevant creature is selected and loaded.
  • Update quest text and completion notification.
  • Update "Good Boy" and "Hungry Seagull" quests.

