Update 1.4.0 BETA now on 'test' branch!

Hey folks!

An upcoming update for Intravenous, version 1.4.0, is now on the "test" BETA branch. It brings various improvements, and I'd like to ask you folks to test it before it goes live officially.

Below is the list of changes.

New gadget - Medkit

This something I talked about in one of the "What's next?" community posts here on Steam. However I completely forgot to implement it into the game, since life got really busy. Now that it's implemented in Intravenous 2, I thought it's only natural I backport it to the first game, especially since I announced that it would be added to the game a year ago.

Because this gadget doesn't contribute to the bandage use limit, map makers can easily use this to add as many healing items to levels as they want... if that's what their levels are all about!

Improved light level calculation

The formula responsible for calculating how lit any given object is has been improved - areas that are dark to the human eye now light the player up less, meanwhile bright areas remain just as bright. This change makes stealth easier in a way that makes sense.

Visual recoil

Among many improvements in Intravenous 2 is the addition of visual recoil (or camera shake) when firing weapons. Firing the first game up, I couldn't help but feel like something's missing when firing. So, with this feature backport you'll notice guns feel more satisfying to fire. However this effect is kept light, since vision is a very important aspect of combat in Intravenous, and having exaggerated camera shake would make combat more difficult.

Improved fake shadows effect

This is yet another improvement backport from Intravenous 2. I didn't like how fake shadows were incapable of stacking, and you could not have object A that's placed on top of object B cast it's fake shadow onto object B. The improved fake shadows give a better feel of depth, and scenes look better overall. Oh, and did I mention that these improved fake shadows also use fewer CPU and GPU resources? What's not to like!

Improved flashlight, security camera, and player view cone effect

Yet another improvement backport. Now the cones fade in a much more softer manner. This is one aspect of the first game's visuals that I didn't like that much, so after improving it in the second game I figured I'd backport it here. :)

Improved night-vision goggles effect

When using NVGs, the colors are sharper, and the overall color palette is more neutral, rather than giving off a strong green tint that might be a bit uncomfortable.

Fixed weapon spread increase rates

The weapons in Intravenous have a highly dynamic spread system, which is influenced by many things - continuous fire, movement speed, mouse movement. One of the factors that affects the spread increase from your next shot is by how much spread has increased already, in other words how long you've been firing for. During the development of Intravenous 2 I noticed something bizarre - it worked in reverse. The lower the spread, the more spread is increased per each shot. This is an important bug that directly (and negatively) influenced the gunplay of Intravenous since version 1.0. Going into the game starting with version 1.4.0 you'll notice weapon handling is drastically different. This makes the game easier, but also more difficult at the same time, since NPCs also use the exact same weapon spread system.

Below is the full changelog.

Version 1.4.0:

added new gadget - Medkit:

it can heal a total of 40 health points

does not contribute to bandage use limit

visual improvements:

added visual recoil from firing weapons

improved night-vision goggles effect

improved fake shadows to be able to cast shadows on top of each other, while using fewer CPU and GPU resources

shader optimizations, resulting in an up to 8% framerate improvement in GPU-bottlenecked scenarios

improved light level calculation by evaluating the grayscale value of the light, rather than the sum average - dark areas are now darker, while bright areas remain just as bright, if not brighter

fixed incorrect shot spread increase calculation

fixed being able to go prone while cooking or throwing grenades

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this BETA version in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!