Paper Cut Mansion update for 16 November 2022

Steam deck improvements

16 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are trying our best to make the game run smoothly on the Deck without the need for any workaround. This patch should allow you to play Paper Cut Mansion on the latest version of Proton.
We will start the process to get the official Steam Deck validation on the store page.

