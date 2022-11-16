 Skip to content

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 16 November 2022

Super Lit SUV Update

Build 9948133

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A New Vehicle

The SUV has arrived in FIshton.
The SUV comes with ignition already in place. Meaning you do not need to attach one to make the SUV run.

The SUV can be bought at Honest Johns

where to get SUV body

  • Junkyard
  • Won at the races

Where to get the parts

  • Found behind silver doors
  • Bought at the parts store

Shop Light

  • Can be purchased at the furniture shop
  • Can only be placed at a house that you own

New Gas Pumps

  • New and improved look
  • Same functionality
  • Now displays amount purchased

Changes

  • Increased price of vehicles at the junkyard
  • Good Wrench and Good Hammer can no longer be found behind silver doors
  • Good Wrench, Good Hammer, Grinders and Lawn Table can now be found behind rusty doors

Fix

  • Fixed rotation on internal view in a vehicle
  • Fixed issue with vehicles that were just purchased at Johns not selling correctly
  • Fixed back seats and back door to the van remaining behind after selling vehicle
  • Withdraw custom amount from the bank now works
  • Can purchase Car Storage from the storage shop.
    Car Storage can be attached in the trunk of a vehicle. Car Storage only holds inventory items.

