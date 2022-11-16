Super Lit SUV Update

A New Vehicle
The SUV has arrived in FIshton.
The SUV comes with ignition already in place. Meaning you do not need to attach one to make the SUV run.
The SUV can be bought at Honest Johns
where to get SUV body
- Junkyard
- Won at the races
Where to get the parts
- Found behind silver doors
- Bought at the parts store
Shop Light
- Can be purchased at the furniture shop
- Can only be placed at a house that you own
New Gas Pumps
- New and improved look
- Same functionality
- Now displays amount purchased
Changes
- Increased price of vehicles at the junkyard
- Good Wrench and Good Hammer can no longer be found behind silver doors
- Good Wrench, Good Hammer, Grinders and Lawn Table can now be found behind rusty doors
Fix
- Fixed rotation on internal view in a vehicle
- Fixed issue with vehicles that were just purchased at Johns not selling correctly
- Fixed back seats and back door to the van remaining behind after selling vehicle
- Withdraw custom amount from the bank now works
- Can purchase Car Storage from the storage shop.
Car Storage can be attached in the trunk of a vehicle. Car Storage only holds inventory items.
Changed files in this update