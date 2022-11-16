Super Lit SUV Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9948133 · Last edited 16 November 2022 – 19:19:40 UTC by Wendy

A New Vehicle

The SUV has arrived in FIshton.

The SUV comes with ignition already in place. Meaning you do not need to attach one to make the SUV run.

The SUV can be bought at Honest Johns

where to get SUV body

Junkyard

Won at the races

Where to get the parts

Found behind silver doors

Bought at the parts store

Shop Light

Can be purchased at the furniture shop

Can only be placed at a house that you own

New Gas Pumps

New and improved look

Same functionality

Now displays amount purchased

Changes

Increased price of vehicles at the junkyard

Good Wrench and Good Hammer can no longer be found behind silver doors

Good Wrench, Good Hammer, Grinders and Lawn Table can now be found behind rusty doors

