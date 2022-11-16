 Skip to content

Impasto update for 16 November 2022

Patch v1.0.4 Notes

Patch v1.0.4

Impasto - Changelog - 11/16/2022 For Patch v1.0.4
  • Fixed credit order for voice actors
  • Fixed anti-aliasing default value being OFF, is now MSAA 8x (since High Quality Settings are defaults)
  • Fixed order of the options under the "Texture" setting to match the ordering of the rest of the settings
  • Fixed typos in Judith dialogue
  • Fixed volume on some Judith voice lines that were previously too quiet when compared to the others
  • Fixed missing colliders on trees in The Church District
  • Adjusted interaction timing on Goya portrait easter egg
  • Fixed transparency on church windows
  • Closed gate to the Church District barrel cart area after exiting The Church District
  • Fixed entrance to Saturn's cave being incorrectly affected by player's torch
  • Fixed typo in Saturn's dialogue
  • Fixed water not being visible at Medium Quality or Low Quality settings
  • Fixed Saturn's feet clipping through floor
  • Fixed players being able to go behind Saturn's throne

