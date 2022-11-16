Patch v1.0.4 Notes

Impasto - Changelog - 11/16/2022 For Patch v1.0.4
- Fixed credit order for voice actors
- Fixed anti-aliasing default value being OFF, is now MSAA 8x (since High Quality Settings are defaults)
- Fixed order of the options under the "Texture" setting to match the ordering of the rest of the settings
- Fixed typos in Judith dialogue
- Fixed volume on some Judith voice lines that were previously too quiet when compared to the others
- Fixed missing colliders on trees in The Church District
- Adjusted interaction timing on Goya portrait easter egg
- Fixed transparency on church windows
- Closed gate to the Church District barrel cart area after exiting The Church District
- Fixed entrance to Saturn's cave being incorrectly affected by player's torch
- Fixed typo in Saturn's dialogue
- Fixed water not being visible at Medium Quality or Low Quality settings
- Fixed Saturn's feet clipping through floor
- Fixed players being able to go behind Saturn's throne
Changed files in this update