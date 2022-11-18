Patchanoid

This time we managed to:
- add random loading screens,
- prevent interaction and quick actions when we are in the process of performing a weapon attack,
- remove missile guidance not working properly,
- add information about what the slabs from the wall in the church are used for,
- allow you to change the volume of fist sounds,
- added the ability to use computers on mouse keys,
- add English translations of tasks,
- fix Orlok's first dialogue with Mortimer,
- mark that fists shoot from a distance,
- fix the subtitles in the cutscene of Mortimer's exorcism in the English version,
- fix the subtitles in the cutscene after summoning the car,
- correct the subtitles in the dialogue after the first exorcism,
- correct the cutscene after the conversation between Vamela and Orlok, where Orlok finds out about the transport,
- enable headbob to be disabled in options,
- add a carbide cannon in front of the tunnel in the corresponding task,
- fix a bug that caused the mop to remain in the hand after use,
- add the ability to view relics,
- add information about the cost of renovation to the journal.
Unfortunately, we've screwed up one thing, forgive us :(. Well, some of you may have a problem with completing some quests if you downloaded the patch at certain moments. We may help by sharing our saved data.
The standard save path is: C:\Users\YOUR_USER\AppData\Local\Priest_Simulator
The attached saves have information about the quest they refer to in the name. You need to remove the last four characters (e.g. "-Q16") and put it in the folder.
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1a9TBm6xGtSwFoLEd8Vm5QdrHKVwzmaa6?usp=sharing
Changed files in this update