Patchanoid

This time we managed to:

add random loading screens,

prevent interaction and quick actions when we are in the process of performing a weapon attack,

remove missile guidance not working properly,

add information about what the slabs from the wall in the church are used for,

allow you to change the volume of fist sounds,

added the ability to use computers on mouse keys,

add English translations of tasks,

fix Orlok's first dialogue with Mortimer,

mark that fists shoot from a distance,

fix the subtitles in the cutscene of Mortimer's exorcism in the English version,

fix the subtitles in the cutscene after summoning the car,

correct the subtitles in the dialogue after the first exorcism,

correct the cutscene after the conversation between Vamela and Orlok, where Orlok finds out about the transport,

enable headbob to be disabled in options,

add a carbide cannon in front of the tunnel in the corresponding task,

fix a bug that caused the mop to remain in the hand after use,

add the ability to view relics,

add information about the cost of renovation to the journal.

Unfortunately, we've screwed up one thing, forgive us :(. Well, some of you may have a problem with completing some quests if you downloaded the patch at certain moments. We may help by sharing our saved data.

The standard save path is: C:\Users\YOUR_USER\AppData\Local\Priest_Simulator

The attached saves have information about the quest they refer to in the name. You need to remove the last four characters (e.g. "-Q16") and put it in the folder.

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1a9TBm6xGtSwFoLEd8Vm5QdrHKVwzmaa6?usp=sharing