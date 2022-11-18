 Skip to content

Priest Simulator update for 18 November 2022

Patchanoid

Share · View all patches · Build 9948072 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This time we managed to:

  • add random loading screens,
  • prevent interaction and quick actions when we are in the process of performing a weapon attack,
  • remove missile guidance not working properly,
  • add information about what the slabs from the wall in the church are used for,
  • allow you to change the volume of fist sounds,
  • added the ability to use computers on mouse keys,
  • add English translations of tasks,
  • fix Orlok's first dialogue with Mortimer,
  • mark that fists shoot from a distance,
  • fix the subtitles in the cutscene of Mortimer's exorcism in the English version,
  • fix the subtitles in the cutscene after summoning the car,
  • correct the subtitles in the dialogue after the first exorcism,
  • correct the cutscene after the conversation between Vamela and Orlok, where Orlok finds out about the transport,
  • enable headbob to be disabled in options,
  • add a carbide cannon in front of the tunnel in the corresponding task,
  • fix a bug that caused the mop to remain in the hand after use,
  • add the ability to view relics,
  • add information about the cost of renovation to the journal.

Unfortunately, we've screwed up one thing, forgive us :(. Well, some of you may have a problem with completing some quests if you downloaded the patch at certain moments. We may help by sharing our saved data.

The standard save path is: C:\Users\YOUR_USER\AppData\Local\Priest_Simulator

The attached saves have information about the quest they refer to in the name. You need to remove the last four characters (e.g. "-Q16") and put it in the folder.

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1a9TBm6xGtSwFoLEd8Vm5QdrHKVwzmaa6?usp=sharing

