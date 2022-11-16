Update v0.1.5

I received a report that the game crashes on VR mode. I’m sorry for the inconvenience.

In response to this, I modified the game. Now it will export the information for debugging when it crashes.

However, the crash doesn’t occur in my environment, so I need someone’s help. If anyone could help me, please send me the information the game exports when it crashes and the type of the VR device you use.

First, please check if the version is v0.1.5. When you start the game on non-VR mode, the version shows on the top right of the screen. The version should be v0.1.5.

A window will appear when the game crashes. Please send me the content in the window to the forum, e-mail or DM of Twitter.

If the window doesn’t appear, the information is exported to the following path. Please send me the content of this file. Xml file is just a text data, so you can open it by any type of notepad.

C:/Users/{your-computer-name}/AppData/Local/XSim/Saved/Crashes/UECC-Windows-****/CrashContext.runtime-xml

In addition, please tell me the type of the VR device you use.

Twitter

https://twitter.com/foxpunchgame

e-mail

foxpunchgame@gmail.com