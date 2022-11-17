 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 update for 17 November 2022

Minor bug fixes, new features, and SOON The Jackbox Language Pack free update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9947612 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - Patch Notes

On October 20th 2022, we released The Jackbox Party Pack 9. On November 17th 2022, we pushed out a patch to your copy right here on Steam. If you purchased The Jackbox Party Pack 9 through our website or on Steam, make sure to update to the latest version to receive the following updates:

Fibbage 4

Features
Fibbage 4 includes the following feature updates:

  • Brand new themed episodes to discover!
  • 30 new questions!
  • Lovingly tweaked art and sound!
  • Minor bug fixes!

Junktopia

Features
Junktopia includes the following updates:

  • Updated Alt text/ text descriptions
  • New Items and content
  • New music and sfx
  • Minor bug fixes

Nonsensory

Features
Nonsensory includes the following updates:

  • Additional prompts
  • Minor bug fixes

Quixort

Features
Quixort includes the following updates:

  • Art and Gameplay updates
  • New theme song in the Credits
  • New sound effects
  • Updates to Forever Mode
  • Minor art and animation fixes
  • Minor bug fixes

Roomerang

Features
Roomerang includes the following updates:

  • Winner moment updates (with confetti)!
  • New house backgrounds!
  • Updated player animations!
  • Players can now moderate goodbye speeches!
  • Minor bug fixes to controller & audience features!

One more major announcement…

In addition to these features, on December 15th 2022 we’re launching the Language Pack as a free update to The Jackbox Party Pack 9 on Steam. This will provide all players with an option in the settings menu to play every game in the pack in English, French, German, Italian, Latin American Spanish or Castilian Spanish.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1850961
  • Loading history…
Depot 1850962
  • Loading history…
Depot 1850963
  • Loading history…
Depot 1850964
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link