Update 14 - 16th November
This patch is primarily about changing the basic game loop a little to make the game direction a little more clear for the player and hopefully to ease them into the difficulty of the game.
Changes
- The current level goal is displayed in the top right corner.
- Bosses no longer randomly as events. They now only spawn once the summon bar has been filled and are required to be killed to unlock the level exit.
- Once you have run out of special perks event orbs will now instead grant 1 levels worth of experience to prevent getting the same perk choices over and over (will be changed once more perks exist)
- Lowered the health of enemies respawned by the 'they rise again' level mod by 50%
- Reduced explosion delay of Betty grenades by 25%
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where the levelup screen could look like its shaking
- Fixed a bug where the end score screen could sometimes not show up
Changed files in this update