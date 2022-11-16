Update 14 - 16th November

This patch is primarily about changing the basic game loop a little to make the game direction a little more clear for the player and hopefully to ease them into the difficulty of the game.

Changes

The current level goal is displayed in the top right corner.

Bosses no longer randomly as events. They now only spawn once the summon bar has been filled and are required to be killed to unlock the level exit.

Once you have run out of special perks event orbs will now instead grant 1 levels worth of experience to prevent getting the same perk choices over and over (will be changed once more perks exist)

Lowered the health of enemies respawned by the 'they rise again' level mod by 50%

Reduced explosion delay of Betty grenades by 25%

Bug Fixes