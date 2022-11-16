 Skip to content

Bound By Blades update for 16 November 2022

Bound By Blades - First Patch already available!

Young Bounds!
We were already able to provide the first small patch for our game, also thanks to your feedback across all channels so far.

Without further ado, find below all fixes and small additions:

Fixes
  • [Coop] The known multiplayer issue, impacting mostly Chinese players, where the online-multiplayer might not properly work, when one player is trying to start a game with a boss, that the other player has not unlocked, yet, has been tackled.
  • [Loca] Now, English words should not appear any longer in other localizations.
  • [Coop] Multiplayer name is now properly fitting in the UI
  • [Coop] invisible projectiles bug while in multiplayer
Improvements
  • [General] Increased amount of materials spawned after killing a boss (2 > 4), and added 2 materials spawned + pet hunger reset even when losing to a boss
Additions
  • We have added options to enable/disable "Screen shake" and "Controller Vibration" (those have been added in the ingame Video settings).

Thank you for your support, Young Bounds!
Please keep it up!

-Your Teams of Zeth & Assemble Entertainment-

