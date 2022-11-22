GAME INSTALL ERROR, MISSING EXECUTABLE

A new bug has appeared in the last few days where new buyers of Maximum Action cannot download or install the game.

I have tried everything on my end as a developer to fix this issue and I am at my wits end. My conclusion is the issue is on steam's side and I have submitted support tickets to try and get this fixed as quickly as possible.

I'm so sorry to all who have just purchased the game and now cannot experience it. I will keep you all posted on potential fixes, hopefully, this will be resolved soon! For anyone who has questions or needs more product support, email me personally at george.mandell.developer@gmail.com

Thanks! Appreciate your patience and I hope you all get to play Maximum Action as soon as possible!

-George Mandell