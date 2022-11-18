Patch 0.16: Theggsgiving Special

Grab your knives and forks gentleyolks as we are about to dive into Theggsgiving. So grab onto your shells; ‘cause you ain’t seen stuffing yet.

Hungry? Activate: Feast Mode. With a scavenger hunt and giant dishes of delicious food, it doesn’t get butter than this. Overstuffed already? Why not collect some new Theggsgiving cosmetics so when your family asks what you were doing: let’s give ‘em pumpkin to talk about.

New Features 🎊

Players can go on a scavenger hunt in Campaign and take photos of Thanksgiving dishes! 🦃

Players can unlock two new Thanksgiving-themed collectibles during the event 🍂

Added a Thanksgiving-themed ambiance to the main menu ✨

Bug Fixes & Adjustments 🪲

Added a quarter-second grab buffer so that players don’t have to be as precise with their grab inputs

Adjusted bunsen burner colliders in Attic

Fixed Attic lab section fire not setting the player ablaze

Added input for going to the previous menu

Fixed unobtainable ice cream costume in Kitchen wine glass section

Fixed a bug in the tutorial where icons would not disappear

Coming Soon

Stay tuned for an exciting Christmas event next month! Spoiler alert: there’s new content! 🎄

The Christmas update will be a HUGE update where we’ll be releasing a brand new Campaign level and a completely new Christmas-themed Endless level!

And for Theggsgiving, we are giving thanks (or theggs, whichever one you prefer) to all our wonderful players for supporting us, this is for you good eggs out there.

Finally, Christmas is lurking around the corner, it’s going to be big, the fun will be endless, ‘cause bready or not, here we crumb, see you guys in the next update!