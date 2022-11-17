 Skip to content

TRUE SKATE™ update for 17 November 2022

Update notes for 17th November

Share · View all patches · Build 9947071 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A couple of updates based on initial feedback:

Controls

  • Settings>Gameplay>Gamepad Reverse Sticks. Reverse sticks change controls from front and back foot to left and right foot.

  • Settings>Gameplay>Alternate Spin Cam. Changes the perspective to a drone view. Note there were also body rotation bugs fixed in the update. We are also aware of the desire for spin cam to not follow character.

  • Micro adjusting session marker. Try engaging trigger and using stick when stationary similar to a manual. Note we are considering other options and leaning towards a floating camera. We are also working on some new tutorials including manuals.

  • Grinds. Try catching with a trigger (or both) and using corresponding stick to rotate and dip. Note we are still working on this so would appreciate feedback.

Replay Editor

  • Investigating adding slo mo. Note a lot of capability to come with the Replay Editor.

Frame Rate

  • Currently physics engine is running at 120 fps and a lot of controls at 60 fps. Changing frame rate is a big job but we are looking at a short term graphical only frame rate update.

WARNING!
Gamepad Reverse Sticks is hard! Might help to channel a young Garrett with Braille in “Switch Hacks”...

