Update notes for 17th November

A couple of updates based on initial feedback:

Controls

Settings>Gameplay>Gamepad Reverse Sticks. Reverse sticks change controls from front and back foot to left and right foot.

Settings>Gameplay>Alternate Spin Cam. Changes the perspective to a drone view. Note there were also body rotation bugs fixed in the update. We are also aware of the desire for spin cam to not follow character.

Micro adjusting session marker. Try engaging trigger and using stick when stationary similar to a manual. Note we are considering other options and leaning towards a floating camera. We are also working on some new tutorials including manuals.