Update notes for 17th November

A couple of updates based on initial feedback:
Controls
-
Settings>Gameplay>Gamepad Reverse Sticks. Reverse sticks change controls from front and back foot to left and right foot.
-
Settings>Gameplay>Alternate Spin Cam. Changes the perspective to a drone view. Note there were also body rotation bugs fixed in the update. We are also aware of the desire for spin cam to not follow character.
-
Micro adjusting session marker. Try engaging trigger and using stick when stationary similar to a manual. Note we are considering other options and leaning towards a floating camera. We are also working on some new tutorials including manuals.
-
Grinds. Try catching with a trigger (or both) and using corresponding stick to rotate and dip. Note we are still working on this so would appreciate feedback.
Replay Editor
- Investigating adding slo mo. Note a lot of capability to come with the Replay Editor.
Frame Rate
- Currently physics engine is running at 120 fps and a lot of controls at 60 fps. Changing frame rate is a big job but we are looking at a short term graphical only frame rate update.
WARNING!
Gamepad Reverse Sticks is hard! Might help to channel a young Garrett with Braille in “Switch Hacks”...
Changed files in this update